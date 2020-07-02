Key Highlights

Gold price extended its rise and traded to a new multi-year high close to $1,790.

A crucial bullish trend line is forming with support at $1,763 on the 4-hours chart of XAU/USD.

The US ADP employment rose 2,369K in June 2020, less than the 3,000K forecast.

The US nonfarm payrolls are likely to increase 3,000K in June 2020, more than the last 2,509K.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

In the past few weeks, gold price followed a bullish path and broke many hurdles against the US Dollar. The price remained well bid above $1,750 and recently climbed to a new multi-year high close to $1,790.

The 4-hours chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price settled above the $1,745 resistance zone, the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours), and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).

The bulls were able to clear the last swing high near $1,780 and the price traded as high as $1,789. Recently, there was a downside correction below the $1,780 level. The price tested the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $1,747 low to $1,789 high.

On the downside, there are many important supports, starting with $1,762. There is also a crucial bullish trend line forming with support at $1,763 on the same chart.

If the price breaks the trend line support, it could correct lower towards the $1,745 support and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours). Any further losses may perhaps start a strong decline towards the $1,720 and $1,708 levels.

On the upside, an initial resistance is near the $1,780 level, above which the price might climb above the recent high at $1,789. In the mentioned case, the bulls could aim a test of the $1,800 level.

Fundamentally, the US ADP Employment Change for June 2020 was released by the Automatic Data Processing, Inc. The market was looking for a 3,000K rise, whereas the last was -2,760K.

The actual result was a bit lower than the forecast, as the private sector employment increased by 2,369K jobs from May to June 2020. More importantly, the last reading was revised from -2,760K to 3,065K.

Overall, gold price might continue to rise towards $1,800 as long as it is above $1,745. Looking at EUR/USD and GBP/USD, there are positive signs emerging and both pairs might start a decent upward move.

Economic Releases to Watch Today