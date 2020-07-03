WTI Crude oil prices are back near the technical resistance level once again.

This comes amid price action remaining caught within the trend line and the horizontal resistance level.

Price action needs to breakout higher above this technical level. A strong close above will signal a further upside in price action.

However, prices are still not out of the woods. In the event that prices fail to break out, then this potentially opens the downside which could lead to a sharper correction lower.