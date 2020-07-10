Litecoin is building on its strong early week gains, as the eighth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization firms above the $44.00 level. Further gains towards the $50.00 technical area appear possible while the pair trades above the $44.00 support level. Medium-term analysis suggests that the LTCUSD pair could rally towards the $60.00 level if the $50.00 level is overcome.

The LTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $44.00 level, key resistance is found at the $50.00 and the $60.00 levels.

If the LTCUSD pair trades below the $44.00, sellers may test the $42.00 and $40.00 support levels.