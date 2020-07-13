The EUR/USD is in an uptrend but unable to push beyond the 1.1350 resistance (red box). This could increase the chance of a bearish ABC wave pattern.

The EUR/USD needs to break below the 21 ema zone and 144 ema close to confirm a bearish wave 3 of wave C (purple). The bearish breakout (orange arrows) could aim for the 38.2% Fibonacci level at 1.11.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The EUR/USD bullish breakout above the resistance could restart the uptrend and aim for the wizz 7 target at 1.1425. The next target is at the round level of 1.15.