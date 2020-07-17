The GBP/USD is stuck between the support and resistance trend lines. There is also 144 ema support and 21 ema resistance holding it back. Is the Cable building a triangle pattern?

The GBP/USD bearish breakout below support could in any case confirm a larger correction. Another bullish bounce at the support trend line would increase the chances of an ABCDE (purple) triangle pattern taking place. The bearish correction could also be an ABC zigzag pattern. In that case, price needs to break the support trend line (red arrows).

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Alternatively, a bullish breakout (blue arrows) would change the dynamics and invalidate (red x) the currently expected wave pattern. A bull flag pattern after the breakout is important to avoid false breakouts.