The US dollar is holding above the 107.00 level against the Japanese yen currency, following the recent recovery above the 106.80 level. Technical analysis shows that buyers may target the 107.50 resistance level if they continue to hold the pair above the 107.00 support level. Extended weekly technical resistance for the USDJPY pair is currently located at the 108.40 level.

The USDJPY pair is only bearish while trading below the 107.30 level, key support is found at the 107.00 and 106.60 levels.

The USDJPY pair is only bullish while trading above the 107.30 level, key resistance is found at the 107.50 and 108.40 levels.