The euro currency looks set for more gains against the US dollar currency as bulls continue to press towards the 2020 trading high, around the 1.1500 level. The EURUSD 1.1470 level offers the strongest form of technical resistance, prior to the 1.1500 level. Technical indicators show that the EURUSD pair is overbought, further increasing the chances of a short-term correction towards the 1.1400 level.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.1370 level, key resistance is found at the 1.1470 and 1.1500 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.1370 level, key support is found at the 1.1340 and 1.1320.