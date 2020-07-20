WTI oil near $40 support in early Monday (down 1.3% for the session) as rising number of coronavirus globally sours the sentiment.

Cautious optimism over ongoing talks about EU recovery fund, aiming to revive pandemic-affected bloc’s economies, keeps dips limited for now.

Technical studies show risk of pullback (after larger recovery from historic lows repeatedly failed to clearly break $40 barrier) as daily stochastic reversed from overbought territory and momentum approaches the border of negative zone, while double weekly Doji signals indecision and bearish divergence on weekly stochastic/momentum adds to negative signals.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Psychological $40 support is reinforced by 20DMA and break lower would expose lower pivots at $39.37 (55DMA) and $38.38 (lower 20-d Bollinger band) violation of which would generate stronger bearish signal,.

Ability to hold above $40 level would keep slight bullish bias, but stronger bullish signals could be expected on filling March’s gap ($41.59/$33.00).

Res: 40.87, 41.23, 41.59, 42.00

Sup: 40.00, 39.37, 39.05, 38.38