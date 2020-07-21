The 50– and 100– hour SMAs guided the common European currency against the Japanese Yen on Monday. The exchange rate made about 58 points or 0.47% move during yesterday’s trading session.

The EUR/JPY currency pair will most likely continue to trend bullish during the following trading session. The potential target for bullish traders will be near the 123.40 level.

However, the currency exchange rate will have to surpass a very strong resistance level at 122.98 before reaching the given target