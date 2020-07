Pivot (invalidation): 1.2700

Our preference Long positions above 1.2700 with targets at 1.2765 & 1.2800 in extension.

Alternative scenario Below 1.2700 look for further downside with 1.2670 & 1.2645 as targets.

Comment A support base at 1.2700 has formed and has allowed for a temporary stabilisation.