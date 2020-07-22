The euro has staged a minor technical correction against the greenback after the pair found strong resistance from the 1.1550 resistance area. EURUSD bulls still have control of the pair in the short-term while price trades above the 1.1470 support zone. Dip-buyers are still likely to buy any technical pullbacks towards the 1.1500 level, in anticipation of a coming rally towards the 1.1600 level.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.1470 level, key resistance is found at the 1.1550 and 1.1620 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.1470 level, key support is found at the 1.1420 and 1.1400 levels.