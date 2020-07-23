The New Zealand Dollar surged by 48 pips or 0.72% against the US Dollar on Wednesday. The currency pair tested the weekly R3 at 0.6688 during yesterday’s trading session.

As for the near future, the NZD/USD currency pair could continue to edge higher in an ascending channel pattern. Bullish traders could target the 0.6720 level during the following trading session.

However, the currency exchange rate will need to surpass the weekly resistance level at 0.6688 before reaching the given target.