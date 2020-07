The GBP/JPY is still bullish. The price is getting closer to the POC zone where we might find buyers.

134.85-135.10 is potentially good zone to place new long positions. 61.8 is adding to the confluence and its holding above the W H3 level. We should see a potential move up towards 163.00 zone today. However, a move above next week could push the pair even higher towards 136.89. It is important that the price stays above W L3 134.10 in order for bulls to further dominate.