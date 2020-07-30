The euro currency has rallied towards the 1.1800 level against the US dollar, following another bearish policy statement from the FOMC. The EURUSD pair has the potential to rally towards the 1.1900 area while trading above the technically important 1.1820 level. To the downside, a higher time frame close beneath the 1.1750 level is required to increase selling towards the 1.1600 level.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.1680 level, key resistance is found at the 1.1850 and 1.1900 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.1680 level, key support is found at the 1.1640 and 1.1600 levels.