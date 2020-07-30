The British pound continues to enjoy dip-buying demand against the US dollar currency, with traders buying any dips towards the 1.2900 level. GBPUSD bulls could start to rally the pair towards the 1.3090 level if a breakout above the 1.3015 level takes place. Repeated failure to overcome the 1.3000 resistance level could see the GBPUSD pair falling towards the 1.2785 level.

If the GBPUSD pair trades above the 1.2900 level, key resistance is found at the 1.3115 and 1.3090 levels.

The GBPUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.2900 level, key support is found at the 1.2785 and 1.2740 levels.