Litecoin is consolidating ahead of its next major move, as bullish tones continue to spread through the broader cryptocurrency market. Lower time frame analysis shows that the LTCUSD pair is currently trapped within a pattern formation. Watching out for the next major directional breakout once the LTCUSD pair breaks from the $55.00 to $58.00 trading range.

The LTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $55.00 level, key resistance is found at the $60.00 and the $64.00 levels.

If the LTCUSD pair trades below the $55.00, sellers may test the $52.00 and $49.00 support levels.