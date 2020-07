Yesterday, the GBP/USD exchange rate reached the 1.3100 level. During Friday morning, the rate was testing the 1.3150 level.

It is likely that the currency pair could face the resistance formed by the weekly R3 at 1.3179. Thus, it is likely that some downside potential could prevail in the market.

In the meantime, it is likely that the exchange rate could gain support from the monthly R2 at 1.3051. Thus, it is likely that the rate could trade sideways in the nearest future.