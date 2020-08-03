Litecoin appears vulnerable to further price declines on Monday, as the cryptocurrency struggles to move above the $60.00 level. The LTCUSD pair may need to fall back under the $50.00 level to attract fresh technical buying interest over the medium-term. Short-term LTCUSD bears may look to sell any rallies towards the $60.00 level in anticipation of a coming decline.

The LTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $55.00 level, key resistance is found at the $60.00 and the $63.00 levels.

If the LTCUSD pair trades below the $55.00, sellers may test the $51.00 and $48.00 support levels.