The EUR/USD has formed a mini inverted SHS pattern at the bottom so we might see an upward continuation towards the W H3 and above.

The POC zone 1.1705-35 should provide buying opportunities. If the price closes above 1.1793 we should see a continuation to the upside towards the W H3 1.1844. The final price projection is 1.1852-62. As long as the 1.1700 level is holding the price, bulls are safe. Only below 1.1695 we might see a deeper pullback towards 1.1650 zone. The EUR/USD is still bullish.