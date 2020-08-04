The euro currency has once again tested towards the 1.1800 level against the US dollar, as the greenback continues to suffer from a lack of overall demand. EURUSD bulls need to break the 1.1840 level to encourage technical buying towards the 1.1860 level. Sellers need to close the daily candle below the 1.1760 level to encourage the notion that the EURUSD pair may have peaked in the medium-term.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.1760 level, key resistance is found at the 1.1840 and 1.1860 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.1760 level, key support is found at the 1.1700 and 1.1680 levels.