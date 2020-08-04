The British pound has continued to trade above the 1.3000 level against the US dollar currency during the European trading session, as traders continue to buy any dips in the pair. GBPUSD bulls need to break the 1.3130 level to encourage a technical test of the 1.3200 level. If the GBPUSD pair fails around the 1.3130 level a technical pullback towards the 1.3000 support level may take place.

If the GBPUSD pair trades above the 1.3090 level, key resistance is found at the 1.3130 and 1.3200 levels.

The GBPUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.3090 level, key support is found at the 1.3030 and 1.3000 levels.