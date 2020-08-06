The British pound has moved to a fresh monthly high against the US dollar currency, with the pair testing towards the 1.3180 resistance area. Looking at key upside levels ahead of the Bank of England, technical analysis shows that the 1.3200 and 1.3250 levels are the strongest forms of resistance. To the downside, a break under the 1.3070 level exposes further losses towards the 1.3000 and 1.2960 levels.

The GBPUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.3090 level, key support is found at the 1.3000 and 1.2960 levels.

The GBPUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.3090 level, key resistance is found at the 1.3200 and 1.3250 levels.