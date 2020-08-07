Bitcoin appears increasingly bullish ahead of the weekend, as the cryptocurrency continues to probe towards the 2020 trading high. BTCUSD bulls may target the $12,400 resistance level if they can force a technical breakout above the $12,100 level. To the downside, multiple daily price closes under the $11,100 level should encourage a technical sell-off towards the $10,500 level.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $11,500 level, key resistance is found at the $12,100 and the $12,400 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $11,500 level, sellers may test the $11,100 and $10,500 levels.