EUR/USD

Current level – 1.1834

The currency pair failed to break the resistance at 1.1900 when it was tested during yesterday’s trading session and, as a result, went down as the forecasts are for a test of support at 1.1776. Today, the investors’ interest will be focused on the news of the nonfarm payrolls change in the United States (12:30 GMT). This data will determine the movement of the currency pair in the short and medium term. The first important support is at 1.1694.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.1900 1.2080 1.1776 1.1600
1.2080 1.2200 1.1694 1.1520

USD/JPY

Current level – 105.53

- advertisement -

The currency pair continues to move in a narrow range, but sentiments are positive for the dollar as expectations are for an upward movement and a test of the resistance at 106.15. If this resistance is broken, the pair will focus on a test and the critical resistance at 107.18. The first important support is at 104.88.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
106.15 106.72 105.20 104.20
106.72 107.18 104.88 103.10

GBP/USD

Current level – 1.3108

After the unsuccessful break of the resistance at 1.3166, the currency pair headed down and formed a double peak, which as a signal for a downward movement will be confirmed only after a break of the support at 1.3000. Forecasts are negative and the currency pair is expected to reach and test key support at 1.2758 in the short term. The first important resistance is the mentioned level at 1.3166.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.3166 1.3200 1.3002 1.2898
1.3166 1.3300 1.2950 1.2758

Previous articleUSD/CHF Daily Outlook
Next articleUSD/JPY Daily Outlook
DeltaStock Inc.
http://www.deltastock.com/
These analyses are for information purposes only. They DO NOT post a BUY or SELL recommendation for any of the financial instruments herein analyzed. The information is obtained from generally accessible data sources. The forecasts made are based on technical analysis. However, Delta Stock’s Analyst Dept. also takes into consideration a number of fundamental and macroeconomic factors, which we believe impact the price moves of the observed instruments. Delta Stock Inc. assumes no responsibility for errors, inaccuracies or omissions in these materials, nor shall it be liable for damages arising out of any person's reliance upon the information on this page. Delta Stock Inc. shall not be liable for any special, indirect, incidental, or consequential damages, including without limitation, losses or unrealized gains that may result. Any information is subject to change without notice.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.