EUR/USD

Current level – 1.1834

The currency pair failed to break the resistance at 1.1900 when it was tested during yesterday’s trading session and, as a result, went down as the forecasts are for a test of support at 1.1776. Today, the investors’ interest will be focused on the news of the nonfarm payrolls change in the United States (12:30 GMT). This data will determine the movement of the currency pair in the short and medium term. The first important support is at 1.1694.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 1.1900 1.2080 1.1776 1.1600 1.2080 1.2200 1.1694 1.1520

USD/JPY

Current level – 105.53

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The currency pair continues to move in a narrow range, but sentiments are positive for the dollar as expectations are for an upward movement and a test of the resistance at 106.15. If this resistance is broken, the pair will focus on a test and the critical resistance at 107.18. The first important support is at 104.88.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 106.15 106.72 105.20 104.20 106.72 107.18 104.88 103.10

GBP/USD

Current level – 1.3108

After the unsuccessful break of the resistance at 1.3166, the currency pair headed down and formed a double peak, which as a signal for a downward movement will be confirmed only after a break of the support at 1.3000. Forecasts are negative and the currency pair is expected to reach and test key support at 1.2758 in the short term. The first important resistance is the mentioned level at 1.3166.