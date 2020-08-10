The Australian Dollar edged higher by 1.22% against the New Zealand Dollar last week. The currency pair tested the upper boundary of an ascending channel pattern at 1.0858 on August 5.

Currently, the AUD/USD exchange rate is testing the monthly resistance level at 1.0858.

If the monthly R1 holds, a decline towards the bottom line of the ascending channel pattern could be expected within this week’s sessions.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

However, if the currency exchange rate breaks the monthly resistance level, bullish traders are likely to pressure the price higher during the following trading sessions.