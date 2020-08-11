The euro currency is struggling to advance against the US dollar, as the pair continues to meet selling pressure on rallies back towards the 1.1800 area. EURUSD bears could start to target the 1.1685 level if the pair suffers another upside rejection today. Overall, the EURUSD pair is starting to look increasingly heavy in the short-term and could drop at any time.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.1740 level, key support is found at the 1.1710 and 1.1685 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.1750 level, key resistance is found at the 1.1800 and 1.1840 levels