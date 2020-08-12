Elliott Wave View in Dow Futures (YM_F) suggests the rally from July 30,2020 low has ended at 28069 high as wave 3. Up from July 30 low, wave ((i)) ended at 26457 high and wave ((ii)) dips ended at 25905 low. Index then extended higher in wave ((iii)) towards 27307 high. The internal subdivision of wave ((iii)) unfolded as 5 waves impulse Elliott Wave Structure. Wave (i) of ((iii)) ended at 26678 high and wave (ii) pullback ended at 26439 low. Rally higher in wave (iii) then ended at 27193 high, followed by wave (iv) pullback which ended at 26924 low. Wave (v) then extended higher and ended at 27307 high.

Afterwards, the Index did a pullback in wave ((iv)), which ended at 27105 low. Finally, wave ((v)) higher ended at 28069 high. This final move completed wave 3 in higher degree and ended cycle from July 30 low. Index is currently correcting that cycle within wave 4. The correction is unfolding as a zigzag structure, where wave ((a)) is currently still in progress. This will be followed by a bounce in wave ((b)) and then another leg lower in wave ((c)). While pullback stays above 25878 low, expect the dips in 3,7 or 11 swings to find support for more upside.

YM_F 1 Hour Elliott Wave Chart