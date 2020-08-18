The British pound has moved towards the monthly high against the US dollar currency, following a major breakout above the 1.3140 level. The short-term trend surrounding the GBPUSD pair remains bullish while price holds above the 1.3140 level, placing the 1.3180 and 1.3250 levels in focus. If a false breakout above the 1.3140 level takes place, the GBPUSD pair could fall towards the 1.3040 area.

The GBPUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.3140 level, key support is found at the 1.3040 and 1.2900 levels.

The GBPUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.3140 level, key resistance is found at the 1.3180 and 1.3250 levels.