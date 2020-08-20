The British Pound has surged by 1.78% against the Japanese Yen since the beginning of August. The currency pair tested the 140.00 mark during last week’s trading session.

Everything being equal, the GBP/JPY exchange rate could continue to edge higher within the following trading sessions. Bullish traders could target the 141.00 level next week.

On the other hand, given that the currency exchange rate has breached the 50– period SMA, a decline towards the 138.00 level could be expected during next week’s trading sessions.