Spot gold remains under pressure on Thursday following 3.7% fall previous day, as subsequent recovery attempts from one-week low at $1924 stalled and metal’s price fell back near Wed-Thu lows ($1924). Dovish Fed and likely scenario in which the US central bank is not going to allow an increase of interest rates for some time, should be supportive for the yellow metal’s price, currently in corrective phase from new all-time high ($2074). Traders still see dips as buying opportunity, but further weakness cannot be ruled out if fresh bears break important support at $1920 (Fibo 38.2% of $1670/$2074 / former record high of 2011). Wednesday’s massive bearish daily candle weighs heavily, with the notion being supported by rising negative momentum.

Res: 1955, 1962, 1971, 1979

Sup: 1920, 1900, 1872, 1862