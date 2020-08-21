The US dollar has continued to fall against the Japanese yen currency during the European session, with the pair hitting 105.50. Lower time frame analysis shows that break under the 105.30 support level exposes further losses in the USDJPY pair towards the 104.80 level. Traders that are bullish towards the USDJPY pair may be looking to buy the USDJPY pair around the 104.80 area.

The USDJPY pair is only bearish while trading below the 106.00 level, key support is found at the 105.30 and 104.80 levels.

The USDJPY pair is only bullish while trading above the 106.00 level, key resistance is found at the 106.60 and 107.00 levels