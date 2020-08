The GBP/USD is showing a bearish M pattern. The price is at support so we might have a possible move down as a breakout or a bounce up.

The POC zone marks the potential reaction of the price. Zonal support 1.3060-80 is where the price might act. H1 close below and next levels to watch are 1.3035 and 1.2981. If the price makes a bounce then watch for 1.3146. Only a close above 1.3146 could make the price bounce further to 1.3203. Watch for the POC zone and reaction there.