Upside risks dominated the USD/CAD currency pair on Monday. As a result, the US Dollar edged higher by 95 points or 0.73% against the Canadian Dollar during yesterday’s trading session.

Bullish traders are likely to continue pressure the exchange rate higher during the following trading session. The potential target for bulls would be at the 1.3280 level.

However, the weekly resistance line at 1.3248 could provide resistance for the currency exchange rate during the following trading session.