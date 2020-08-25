Upside risks dominated the USD/CAD currency pair on Monday. As a result, the US Dollar edged higher by 95 points or 0.73% against the Canadian Dollar during yesterday’s trading session.

Bullish traders are likely to continue pressure the exchange rate higher during the following trading session. The potential target for bulls would be at the 1.3280 level.

However, the weekly resistance line at 1.3248 could provide resistance for the currency exchange rate during the following trading session.

- advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.