Copper remains in green for the third consecutive day and pressures psychological $3.00 barrier, which was cracked on last week’s spike to $3.0275 (new 26-month high), but rally failed to register weekly close above $3.00 level.

Improved sentiment on US-China’s commitment to their trade deal and progress in the latest global development in treatment and prevention of Covid-19, keep metal’s price inflated.

Bullish daily techs, 10/200WMA golden cross and recent break above thick monthly cloud, support the advance, which needs clear break above $3.00 pivot to accelerate higher.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Res: 3.0000, 3.0028, 3.0275, 3.0438

Sup: 2.9101, 2.8485, 2.8000, 2.7690