The euro currency is trading with a neutral bias against the US dollar currency, ahead of the Jackson Hole economic symposium later today. Technical analysis shows that the EURUSD pair could fall towards the 1.1685 level if the 1.1780 support level is breached. Traders that are bullish towards the EURUSD may attempt to buy the pair if price holds above the 1.1840 level.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.1780 level, key support is found at the 1.1730 and 1.1685 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.1780 level, key resistance is found at the 1.1840 and 1.1890 levels.