The euro currency has staged a powerful breakout above the 1.1900 level against the US dollar as the pair enjoy strong buying interest. Technical analysis shows that the EURUSD pair has a strong short-term bullish bias while trading above the 1.1890. Any bearish reversals in the EURUSD pair under the 1.1890 level are likely to find support from the 1.1850 or 1.1840 technical levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.1840 level, key support is found at the 1.1810 and 1.1785 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.1840 level, key resistance is found at the 1.1920 and 1.1960 levels.