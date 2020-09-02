The EUR/USD is having a pullback. The price might drop lower to the POC zone and from there we should see fresh buyers.

1.1789-1.1814 is the POC zone and we should be seeing buying off the zone. The first target is 1.1880 and the break above should be targeting 1.1940, 1.1979 with 1.2020. However due to ADP and NFP this week, we might see some surprises, which need be taken in consideration after the data has been released. However if the price drops later today into the POC zone, I am going to buy the EUR/USD.