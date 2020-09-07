Ethereum remains vulnerable to further losses as the second-largest cryptocurrency continues to trade below the technically important $395.00 level. Bearish MACD price on the lower time frame is currently warning of a stronger decline towards the $270.00 level. Bulls need to anchor the ETHUSD pair above the $395.00 level to avoid further selling below the psychological $300.00 level.

The ETHUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $395.00 level, key resistance is found at the $435.00 and the $450.00 levels.

If the ETHUSD pair trades below the $4395.00, sellers may test the $300.00 and $275.00 support levels.