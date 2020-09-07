The US Dollar declined by 91 points or 0.69% against the Canadian Dollar on Friday. The currency pair failed to surpass the upper boundary of a descending channel pattern during Friday’s trading session.

Technical indicators flash selling signals on the 4-hour time frame chart. Most likely, bears will pressure the USD/CAD exchange rate lower within the following trading session.

However, given that the currency exchange rate is currently trading near the upper line of the descending channel pattern, a breakout might occur before the end of today’s session.