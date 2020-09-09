The British pound has fallen towards the 1.2910 level against the US dollar currency as selling pressure towards the pair increases. Technical analysis suggests that a breakout under the 1.2900 level could see the GBPUSD pair falling towards the 1.2860, and possibly the 1.2770 area. A bearish head and shoulders pattern remains in play while the pair trades under the 1.3000 level.

The GBPUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.3000 level, key support is found at the 1.2910 and 1.2860 levels.

If the GBPUSD pair trades above the 1.3000 level, key resistance is found at the 1.3100 and 1.3170 levels