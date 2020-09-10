EUR/USD

Current level – 1.1819

The currency pair is on its way to retest the resistance zone at 1.1840 after the bulls managed to limit the sales and found a suitable entry around the level of support at 1.1780. The market sentiment at the moment is rather positive, for a breach of the mentioned resistance and a test of the next level at 1.1890. Today, the main economic news that could affect the market and increase the volatility, is the European Central Bank interest rate decision (11:45 GMT), as well as the data for the Initial jobless claims for the U.S. (12:30 GMT).

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 1.1840 1.1940 1.1780 1.1700 1.1880 1.2000 1.1740 1.1440

USD/JPY

Current level – 106.14

During the last trading session, the dollar managed to regain some of its lost positions against the Japanese yen. However, both the smaller and the larger time frames point at a consolidation of the range movement. The mentioned channel (105.30 – 107.00) is relatively narrow for the currency pair as investors are waiting for better levels to enter the market. The main resistance for the buyers is found at 106.45, the breach of which could lead to a strengthening of the bullish sentiment.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 106.45 106.94 106.00 104.70 106.45 107.20 105.30 104.22

GBP/USD

Current level – 1.2985

Over the past week, bears have completely dominated the market following the appreciation of the U.S. dollar. At the time of writing, we are seeing a consolidation above the support level of 1.2970, with the next significant threshold being the level of 1.2750. In a positive scenario, in which the sell-off is limited to the current levels, the first significant resistance for the bulls will be the zone at 1.3050.