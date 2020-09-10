The Canadian Dollar has been trading in an ascending channel pattern against the Swiss Franc since the beginning of August. The currency pair breached the lower line of the channel on September 9.

Technical indicators suggest selling signals on the 4H time-frame chart, most likely, bears could pressure the CAD/CHF exchange rate lower during the following trading sessions.

However, a support cluster formed by the 100– hour simple moving average and the weekly S1 at 0.6923 could provide support for the currency exchange rate in the shorter term.