The euro currency continues to hold above the 1.1800 level against the US dollar ahead of the upcoming European Central Bank policy decision. Technical analysis shows that the 1.1890 and 1.1940 level is the major upside targets if a breakout above the 1.1850 level takes place. To the downside, a breakout under the 1.1790 level exposes further losses towards the 1.1750, and possibly the 1.1700 level.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.1790 level, key support is found at the 1.1750 and 1.1700 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.1790 level, key resistance is found at the 1.1890 and 1.1940 levels.