Thu, Sep 18, 2025 @ 14:53 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold Price Falls After Fed Decision

Gold Price Falls After Fed Decision

FXOpen
By FXOpen

Yesterday, as expected, the Fed lowered its rate from 4.25%–4.50% to 4%–4.25%. Although rate cuts are generally seen as supportive for gold, the XAU/USD chart shows bearish price dynamics: after a short-term spike above $3700 (a new all-time high), gold retreated sharply, forming a long bearish candlestick (marked with a red arrow).

This may be explained by the fact that expectations of a rate cut had already been priced in, while at the press conference the Fed Chair struck a less “dovish” tone than the market had hoped for. While Jerome Powell did voice concerns about the labour market, he gave no clear signal of readiness for aggressive or rapid further cuts.

Technical Analysis of the XAU/USD Chart

At the start of the week, we:

→ drew a steep ascending channel (shown with orange lines);

→ suggested a potential move lower towards the orange dashed line (an additional support line plotted beneath the channel).

Indeed, the dashed line acted as support today. What are the possible scenarios?

Bearish view:

→ the long upper shadow of the candlestick marked with the arrow clearly points to strong selling pressure;

→ the price only briefly broke above the psychological $3700 level – a bull trap (or Liquidity Grab in Smart Money Concept terms);

→ $3675 has flipped from support to resistance.

Bullish view:

→ the dashed trendline has confirmed its role as support – it may help the price move towards the midline of the orange channel;

→ the $3600–$3625 area looks like solid backing. Following the rally in early September, gold repeatedly found support there without falling below it.

Considering that in early September the price was around $3450, the market still looks bullish overall. However, as we recently outlined three reasons why gold’s advance could stall, it now seems that the black line, drawn through lower lows, may serve as another bearish signal – this time on the lower timeframe.

Start trading commodity CFDs with tight spreads. Open your trading account now or learn more about trading commodity CFDs with FXOpen.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.

FXOpen
FXOpenhttps://www.fxopen.com/
FXOpen is a global Forex and CFD Broker, founded in 2005 by a group of traders. With over 16 years of experience, the company has gained an excellent reputation a major brokerage that continues to expand rapidly. The broker offers a choice of platforms, including the popular MT4 and MT5 platforms, with a wide range of trading instruments with spreads from 0.0 pips: 600+ FX, index, share, commodity and cryptocurrency CFDs. FXOpen also provides its own PAMM technology, allowing clients to benefit from the strategies of experienced traders with a proven track record of successful trading and guarantees automatic distribution of profit and loss between the strategy provider and the strategy followers. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing your money. PAMM is only available in certain jurisdictions. Cryptocurrency CFDs are not available to Retail clients at FXOpen UK.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.