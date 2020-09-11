The euro currency is consolidating around the technically important 1.1840 level against the US dollar, ahead of the release of important United States CPI inflation data. Losses below the 1.1810 level could provoke a technical test of the 1.1770 and 1.1750 area. To the upside, a breakout above the 1.1850 level could provoke a test of the 1.1880 and 1.1900 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.1840 level, key support is found at the 1.1770 and 1.1750 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.1840 level, key resistance is found at the 1.1880 and 1.1900 levels.