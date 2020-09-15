The euro currency has been trading higher for the most part since the markets opened on Monday.

Price action is on track, inching closer to Friday’s highs. But a close above 1.1900 could confirm further upside in prices.

To the downside, the euro is well supported above the 1.1800 handle.

Temporary support also resides near last week’s lower close of 1.1762.

For the moment, as EURUSD approaches the 1.1900 handle, it will be critical.

Further gains can come only if there is a strong close above this level.