Litecoin is struggling to rally alongside other top altcoins, despite Bitcoin rallying back above the technically important $11,000 level. Litecoin buyers need to move the pair above the pair 200-day moving average, around the $52.00 level, to change the bearish trend. Overall, unless the LTCUSD pair moves above the $52.00 level then further weakness towards $43.00 appears likely.

The LTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $52.00 level, key resistance is found at the $55.00 and the $57.50 levels.

If the LTCUSD pair trades below the $52.00, sellers may test the $45.00 and $43.00 support levels.