The GBP/USD is bullish. We can see the V shaped reversal taking place right above the W H3/D H3 confluence. This is bullish.

1.2935-50 is the POC zone. If the hourly candle makes a close above the D L3 camarilla pivot – 1.2943 we should see continuation to the upside. The first target is 1.3045 followed by 1.3073. Only if the price breaks below the X cross (the trendline and pivot point crossover) around 1.2890 we should see move down towards D L5 camarilla target.