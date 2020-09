The US Dollar has surged by 1.75% against the Swiss Franc since the beginning of September. The USD/CHF currency pair is currently trading in an ascending channel pattern.

As for the near future, the exchange rate is likely to continue to edge higher in the ascending channel. Bullish traders could target the 0.9250 level during this week’s trading sessions.

However, a resistance cluster at 0.9189 could provide resistance for bulls in the shorter term.