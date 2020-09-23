Litecoin has fallen to its lowest trading level in eight-weeks as the cryptocurrency market continues to sell-off across the board. Technical analysis on the lower time frame shows that LTCUSD pair could fall towards the $36.00 area if the $43.00 support level is broken. To the upside, failure to breach the $43.00 level could see the LTCUSD pair rallying back towards the $52.00 resistance zone.

The LTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $51.00 level, key resistance is found at the $52.50 and the $57.50 levels.

If the LTCUSD pair trades below the $51.00, sellers may test the $43.00 and $36.00 support levels.